Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268,254. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

