Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 505,712 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,833,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,618,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

