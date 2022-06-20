Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.53. 744,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,861,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

