Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,571 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

