Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $367.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

