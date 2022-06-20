Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.82. 154,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.