Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.
DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
