Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,248 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after buying an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after buying an additional 2,402,317 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after buying an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,411,000 after buying an additional 279,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. 261,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,282. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

