Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 10,080 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 311,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $343,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

