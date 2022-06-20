TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TRST opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,705 shares of company stock worth $53,084. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

