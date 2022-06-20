TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
TRST opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,705 shares of company stock worth $53,084. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
