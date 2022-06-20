Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $144,492.20 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 65.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011211 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00157408 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.