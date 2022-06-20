UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,653.93 ($32.21).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.86. The firm has a market cap of £882.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63).

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

