UBS Group Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.11.

DRI stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

