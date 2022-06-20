Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $77.10 million and $1.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00582446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00294669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032788 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,691 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

