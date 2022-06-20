Unconventional Investor LLC Reduces Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,928 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,019,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.23. 4,152,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,491,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

