UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $575.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

