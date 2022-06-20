Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Reaches $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.01 million and $108.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00959846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00086254 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.