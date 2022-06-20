US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 80 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,906.87 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,266.69.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

