US Asset Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

JCI opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.