US Asset Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $78,330,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

