US Asset Management LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in City by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of City by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. City Holding has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.56.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.