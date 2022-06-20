US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $33,905,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

