US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $47,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.76.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

