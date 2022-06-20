US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.