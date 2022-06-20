Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Tops $404,301.00

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Vai has a total market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $404,301.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004921 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00110712 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00964258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00088131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00487240 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.