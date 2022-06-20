VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami owned 0.10% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.83. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

