VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 744.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $30.39. 2,032,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,074,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

