Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. 1,405,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

