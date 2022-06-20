Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 11.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.20. 166,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

