Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2022

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 11.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.20. 166,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

