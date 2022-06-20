Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 7th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $177.63. The stock had a trading volume of 71,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,522. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.59.

