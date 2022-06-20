Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,554,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,576. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

