Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 225,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,391. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

