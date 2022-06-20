VeChain Market Capitalization Hits $1.61 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, VeChain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $145.31 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

