VeChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.74 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $124.74 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013485 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

