Velo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,109.00 (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Velo has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and $139,109.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

