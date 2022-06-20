VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 3.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.13% of VeriSign worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $157.54. 32,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day moving average is $209.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.