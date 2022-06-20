Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

VBTX opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

