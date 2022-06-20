Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.