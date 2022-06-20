Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.19 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
