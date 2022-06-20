Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Cut by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $61,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $263.09 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.