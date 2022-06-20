Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 899,742 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

