VIG Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $665,364.32 and approximately $81.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

