Vitae Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,606.67 or 1.00356925 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

