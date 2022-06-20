Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

WBA stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

