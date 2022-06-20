Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $884,387.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.75 million and $884,387.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00053306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00282579 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

