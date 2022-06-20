Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Welbilt by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,860,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,676,000 after buying an additional 1,003,642 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 89.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 276,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 130,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 37.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 968,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Welbilt by 11.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

