Wells Fargo & Company Trims Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Target Price to $16.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of FOR stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.