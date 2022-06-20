Wells Fargo & Company Trims Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Target Price to $16.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of FOR stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
