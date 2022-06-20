Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $6.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,701,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 664,100 shares of company stock worth $5,803,899 over the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 988,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

