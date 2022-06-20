Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 439,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,002. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

