Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000.

VOO traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.95. 1,391,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

