Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,530 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.43. 21,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $790.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

